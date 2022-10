George Edward Ogden was born September 17, 1931 in Wymore, Nebraska to Edward and Sophia Ogden. He received his GED and joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea. When he returned stateside he was employed as a Lineman for Pacific Power. He worked throughout Wyoming and retired based in Glenrock.

He was an amazing woodworker. George loved being with his family. He was avid hunter in his earlier days and loved being outdoors.

George is survived by his children: David E. Ogden, Jane Ann Simpson, Janice Brandt; Nancy (Joel) Jackson; Gail Cooney; siblings: Kenny Killem; LeRoy Ogden; Rosemary Lloyd; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife, Juanita Ogden; sister, Carol Doty; and granddaughter, Krystle Rice.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in George Ogden’s name to the Glenrock Senior Center, 615 W Deer St, Glenrock, WY 82637.

