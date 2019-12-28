George Gregory “Greg” Greenlee, Jr.

Among his many accolades, activities, and accomplishments, Greg: was a Member of the International Association of Insurance Counsel; was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation; was recognized for his “Outstanding Service” by the Defense Lawyers Association of Wyoming; served as Wyoming 7th Judicial District Commissioner to the Wyoming State Bar; was Chairman of the State Bar Permanent Rules Advisory Committee; was Chair of the Defense Research Institute, was a Member of the American Law Firm Association; was listed in Best Lawyers in America; was listed in Mountain States Super Lawyers; was the principal author of Wyoming’s Comparative Fault Statute enacted by the Wyoming State Legislature; and was one of the principal creators/editors of the “Wyoming Trial Handbook,” Wyoming’s primary trial practice reference book.

In 2006, Greg became the proud recipient of the Ewing T. Kerr Inn of Court “Thomas Gorman Excellence in Professionalism Award for exemplifying the highest standards of excellence, civility, ethics, and professionalism in the practice of law.”