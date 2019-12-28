LONE TREE, Colo.—George Gregory “Greg” Greenlee, Jr., longtime Wyoming attorney, loving father, and devoted spouse, passed away on December 26, 2019, in Lone Tree, Colorado. He was 85.
Greg was born on April 21, 1934, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After graduating from Yankton High School in South Dakota, Greg began his freshman year at the University of South Dakota in 1952. He soon joined the United States Navy Reserve, attending weekly Naval Reserve meetings in Sioux City, Iowa, while attending classes at USD in Vermillion. In 1955, Greg left USD and began active service in the U.S. Navy.
Following boot camp, Greg was ordered to Guam, where his Chief Petty Officer selected him to serve in a plum position at the Navy Passenger Air Priorities desk at the Naval Air Station. His main off-duty activity (which Greg would tell you was considerable) was being a lifeguard and swimming instructor at the USO beach. In fact, most who hear Greg’s stories would swear that lifeguarding was his actual assigned Navy duty on Guam. After leaving Guam, he was assigned to the Navy’s “mothball fleet” in Sacramento, California. No one has ever heard any stories about his time in Sacramento.
Greg was honorably discharged in April 1956 and returned to USD to finish his studies. He graduated in Business Administration in 1958 and married Karla Gunderson in 1959. After working at the Casper, Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, Greg returned to academics in 1963 to obtain his law degree from the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1966. While there, he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Wyoming Law Journal and the Land and Water Law Review.
Greg landed a job with the prominent Casper, Wyoming firm, Murane & Bostwick, and became a partner in 1968. Greg practiced law with “M&B” for nearly 30 years in Casper until he moved to Cheyenne to open the Murane & Bostwick branch office in 1995 after his divorce. In December 1995, Greg married Patti Boehms at their home in Cheyenne and practiced another 17 years in Cheyenne until 2012 when he retired from his active practice. Greg and Patti thereafter moved to Parker, Colorado to be closer to family.
Greg kept his Wyoming State Bar membership until 2016—50 years after he began practicing law. For most of his career, Greg spent his days (and many nights) working tirelessly to defend self-insured companies, individuals, and liability insurance companies in personal injury and wrongful death cases. As opposing counsel, judges, and clients will tell you, he was tough but fair, was always prepared, and worked diligently and skillfully to protect his client’s rights. He was well respected, and honesty and integrity meant everything to Greg in his work and life.
During his career, Greg was often a lecturer, speaker, presenter, and panel member at various seminars or programs for the University of Wyoming College of Law, the Wyoming State Bar, the Wyoming Association of Defense Trial Counsel, the Defense Lawyers Association of Wyoming (which he was instrumental in forming), the Summit Bar Review, the National Business Institute, the Natrona County Bar Association, the Casper Legal Secretaries Association, and the Legal Assistants of Wyoming.
Among his many accolades, activities, and accomplishments, Greg: was a Member of the International Association of Insurance Counsel; was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation; was recognized for his “Outstanding Service” by the Defense Lawyers Association of Wyoming; served as Wyoming 7th Judicial District Commissioner to the Wyoming State Bar; was Chairman of the State Bar Permanent Rules Advisory Committee; was Chair of the Defense Research Institute, was a Member of the American Law Firm Association; was listed in Best Lawyers in America; was listed in Mountain States Super Lawyers; was the principal author of Wyoming’s Comparative Fault Statute enacted by the Wyoming State Legislature; and was one of the principal creators/editors of the “Wyoming Trial Handbook,” Wyoming’s primary trial practice reference book.
In 2006, Greg became the proud recipient of the Ewing T. Kerr Inn of Court “Thomas Gorman Excellence in Professionalism Award for exemplifying the highest standards of excellence, civility, ethics, and professionalism in the practice of law.”
Not only did Greg live a long and prosperous professional life, his personal life saw many fulfilling passions and projects. He traveled extensively throughout his life and made it to all 50 states and several foreign countries. Greg loved sailing and sailed many times on many different boats around the U.S. and in the Caribbean with family and friends. He was an avid DIYer and could almost always be found working on home improvement projects and repairs in his spare time. From his Salad Days to the Bitter End, many adventures filled Greg’s long life. He loved spending time with Patti, his children, and his grandchildren, and was proud of all their accomplishments.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, George Gregory Greenlee, Sr.; his mother, Burnette Anderson Greenlee; and his sister, Ann Greenlee.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; children, Charles Greenlee, Steven Greenlee, and Chrissy Bennion; and nephew, Jonathan Nedved. He leaves behind five grandchildren, Nicholas, Erik, Ryan, Chase, and Lily. They will all cherish their loving memories of Greg.
Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Wyoming College of Law, or the charity of your choice.