INGRAM, Texas—George H. Vanderveen, 78, passed away on April 13, 2020 at his residence in Ingram, TX with his beloved wife, Alice, by his side. George was born February 22, 1942 in Prospect Park, NJ to Willem and Lena (Raap) Vanderveen. He graduated from Washington High School in 1960. George married Alice Cornish in 1968 in Washington, NJ and they had three children.
George worked for Howmet Alloy Corporation in Dover, NJ for 26 years. Prior to that, he worked for both Elastimold in Hackettstown, NJ and Agway Corporation in Washington, NJ.
After his retirement, George and Alice moved to Casper, WY where they made countless friends and memories.
George was known for his love of hunting, gardening, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
George was a past President of the Casper Lion’s Club and spent countless hours volunteering his time for the Preschool Vision Screening program for the Lion’s Club International.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Skip Walker and Ida Vanderveen; and brother in-law, Dick Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Vanderveen; children, Leigh Cripe (Dustin) of Midland, TX, Amy Marsar (Don) of Katy, TX and John Vanderveen (Kristie) of Stanton, TX; grandchildren, Emma Clymer, Mitchell Clymer, Carter Cripe, Lindsay Marsar, Matthew Marsar, Gabrielle Vanderveen and Garrett Vanderveen; sister, Edie Martin (Wayne) of Berwick, PA; brothers, John Vanderveen (Tina) of San Antonio, TX and Peter Vanderveen (Bonnie) of Estes Park, CO; brother-in-law, Jack Cornish (Mary) Stewartsville, NJ; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your local hospice care services.
