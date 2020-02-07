George Rives
George Rives

BUFFALO - George Rives, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Feb 10
Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:00AM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
