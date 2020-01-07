George Robert “Doc” Phillips, Jr.

Doc was born September 8, 1946 to George Robert Phillips and Helen Bradshaw Phillips in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Creve Coeur, IL and graduated from East Peoria High School in 1964. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, IA majoring in Biology and Physical Education, and graduated in 1968. While at Iowa Wesleyan he was a member of the football team and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After his fifth concussion in football his senior year, an appointment with a Chiropractor would change the course of his life forever. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA graduating in 1972. Chiropractic would bring Doc to Casper, WY where he would help many people throughout his 47 1/2 year career.

Doc would say that he never worked a day in his life because when you love what you do it is never work. Helping countless people throughout his career was one thing, but he was also proud of how he helped the chiropractic profession grow in Wyoming and nationally. He was the President of the Wyoming Chiropractic Association; President and V.P. of the Wyoming Board of Chiropractic Board of Examiners; and represented Wyoming on the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. One of his proudest moments was being elected to the Executive Board of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards, where he helped create policy for the chiropractic profession as a whole.