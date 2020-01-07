CASPER—George Robert “Doc” Phillips Jr. passed away January 2, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Doc was born September 8, 1946 to George Robert Phillips and Helen Bradshaw Phillips in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Creve Coeur, IL and graduated from East Peoria High School in 1964. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, IA majoring in Biology and Physical Education, and graduated in 1968. While at Iowa Wesleyan he was a member of the football team and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After his fifth concussion in football his senior year, an appointment with a Chiropractor would change the course of his life forever. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA graduating in 1972. Chiropractic would bring Doc to Casper, WY where he would help many people throughout his 47 1/2 year career.
Doc would say that he never worked a day in his life because when you love what you do it is never work. Helping countless people throughout his career was one thing, but he was also proud of how he helped the chiropractic profession grow in Wyoming and nationally. He was the President of the Wyoming Chiropractic Association; President and V.P. of the Wyoming Board of Chiropractic Board of Examiners; and represented Wyoming on the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. One of his proudest moments was being elected to the Executive Board of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards, where he helped create policy for the chiropractic profession as a whole.
The only thing that Doc loved more than being a Chiropractor was his family. Doc married Edith Corbett on June 30. 1978 in Casper, WY, and they had two children Amy and Robbie. The love and support that Doc had for his family was unmatched.
An avid fan of all things sports, he made lifelong friends golfing, bowling and playing fast pitch softball in Wyoming. He was lucky that his family loved sports too. Both Doc and Edie traveled all over Wyoming and the country supporting their kids at every event. If he wasn’t cheering for his children, or his grandchildren, he was cheering for the Wyoming Cowboys (Go Pokes), Casper College T-Birds, Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.
Doc is survived by his loving wife, Edie; his two children, Amy O’Reilly (T.J.), and Robbie Phillips (Megan); and the loves of his life his five grandchildren, Cassidy, Frankie, Finley, Harper and Scottlyn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Doc will be at First Christian Church in Casper, Thursday, January 9th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, or the charity of your choice.
To leave a special message with the family, please visit wwww.newcomerfamily.com.