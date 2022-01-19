SUMERVILLE, S.C.—George Robert Kelly, Jr. entered peacefully into eternal rest, after a prolonged illness, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He died at his daughter’s home in South Carolina, surrounded by family.

Born on the family homestead at Carlisle, Wyoming, March 10, 1938, George later moved with his family to Mills, WY. He recently relocated to South Carolina for health reasons, but always considered Wyoming home. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. George was an expert heavy equipment mechanic and worked in the mines of Wyoming.

George is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Sharon Kelly; his daughter, Connie Epperson; son-in-law, Tom Epperson; grandchildren, Bill Epperson, Kelly and Margie Epperson; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Lily. He is also survived by two aunts, several cousins and many life-long friends.

George was preceded in death by his father, George Robert Kelly, Sr.; mother, Blanche Wolfe Kelly; brothers, Bill Kelly, and Paul Kelly; his sister, Carolyn Kelly Tucker; and nephew, Jerry Tucker.

Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, South Carolina at 11:30am on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, cards to the family will be appreciated.

George’s ashes will be interred at the family cemetery near Devil’s Tower, WY. The family thanks the many friends and family members who have offered support, condolences and prayers.

People who knew George count him among the finest of men. We will forever remember him as a selfless, forgiving man of impeccable character. During his long, difficult illness, he was always thinking of others and never complained. We rejoice knowing he has gone to his Creator, washed in the blood of Christ, joyfully reunited with friends and loved ones.

