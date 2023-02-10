DAHLONEGA, GA — George T. Armijo of Dahlonega, GA died February 1, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1942 in Cheyenne, WY to George and Angel Armijo. He graduated from Cheyenne High School, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wyoming and did graduate work at Georgetown University. He was a music teacher in Jackson, Glendo, Riverton, and Ten Sleep, WY.

In 1975, Mr. Armijo joined the United States Army as a bandsman. He served as a trumpet player at Ft. Carson, CO and the School of Music in Norfolk, VA. In 1975 he was commissioned a Warrant Officer and commanded bands in Ft. Gordon, GA, Ft. Huachuca, AZ, Third Infantry Division Wurzburg, Germany, and Ft. Rucker, AL. Mr. Armijo was an active member of musical organizations wherever he was living. He was a member of the Casper Civic Chorale and sang with the St. Elizabeth’s choir in Dahlonega, GA. He played with symphony orchestras in Cheyenne, WY, Casper, WY, Augusta, GA, and Virginia Beach, VA, volunteered with the Casper College and University of North Georgia bands, and enjoyed playing with the Jazz Jam / Cindy Bell and Friends group in Dahlonega. He always had his trumpet with him and performed or “sat in” with musical organizations in Europe, South America and the United States.

Mr. Armijo was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Helen Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi Armijo, his son, Greg Armijo of Duluth, GA and his daughter, Ricie Eubanks (Patrick) of Augusta, GA; his brother, Joe Armijo of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren: Angela Armijo-Hurtado (Miguel) of Duluth, GA, Christopher Armijo (Michael Hartwell) of Bloomington, IN, Jacque Armijo of Toronto, Canada, and Eryn Eubanks-Miller (Greg) of Augusta, GA; great-grandchildren: Clay Owens of Michigan City, IN and Ethan and Katie Owens of Duluth, GA, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with burial at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

The family would appreciate memorials to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Episcopal Church, 1188 Hamp Mill Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533 or Forgotten Clefs, 612 S. State Rd. 446 Apt. 28, Bloomington, IN 47401.