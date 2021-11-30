CASPER - George Thomas Micek passed away November 26, 2021 in Casper, WY. He was 84 years old. George was born to Ted and Lois Micek in Casper on December 8, 1936.

As a child he roamed the hills in and around Casper, camping out on Casper Mountain and hunting rabbits in the foothills. He worked in Jackson Hole as a teenager, wrangling horses and igniting his lifelong passion for painting.

He attended St. Anthony's School and Natrona County High School. He received many honors in swimming and cross country while at NCHS. He graduated early in 1955 and immediately joined the Army. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army in 1957 he began working for the US Postal Service as mail carrier and retired after a 35 year career. There probably isn't a house in Casper that he didn't deliver mail to.

In 1958, he married the love of his life, Jean Cook. Together they raised two children, built a house they lived in for over 45 years, and lived a full life of adventure.

Once retired, he and Jean went backpacking, downhill skiing, mountain biking, horseback riding, and camping; they both excelled in spoiling grandchildren. He was a gregarious, fun loving man that loved good natured teasing and “pulling your leg”. He was a patient teacher and loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to ride, pan for gold, rope, treat others with respect and many more life lessons. He was a story teller, a cowboy, an artist, an animal lover, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. There wasn't a person he met that wasn't his friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted and mother, Lois; two brothers, Jerry and Charles and his wife Jean.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Manley (Daryl) of Casper; children, Craig Micek of Casper and Cathy Hutton (Cliff) of Cody, WY; granddaughters, Ashley Powell (Aron) of Cedar City, UT, and Eddie Hutton of Craig, CO; and great-grandchildren, Finn Powell and Brynley Powell both of Cedar City, UT.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or a charity of your choice.

A Recitation of the Rosary will occur at 5:30 PM at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St Anthony's Catholic Church, 604 S. Center St., Casper, WY 82601, with a committal service including Military Honors following at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.