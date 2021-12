CASPE5R—George Thomas Micek, 84, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Casper. A rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors accorded. Mr. Micek served in the U.S. Army.