George Victor Trojan

CASPER—George Trojan, a remarkable man. Born in Poland in the late 1920s, George lived through the German/Nazi invasion of his hometown in Lwow, Poland. When in his early teens he survived the Russian invasion only to be caught up in the next German/Nazi takeover of that territory. It was America’s good fortune that after he was conscripted into forced labor by the Germans, George managed to escape with a friend and they were rescued by the US troops in Germany. One of the US Army NCOs sponsored George to come to the US post war. Upon arriving in the US he stayed with his sponsor’s family in Pittsburgh, PA, however, not liking the area, he decided to join the Army and while serving, attended night school and graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. During that time, he met his wife, Genie, and they recently celebrated 58 years together.