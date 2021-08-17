CASPER—Georgena Mamie Wendling, 100, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center. Georgena was born to Nicklaus Joseph Denning and Barbara Weigel on July 14, 1921, in Hays, Kansas.

Georgena married Albert Wendling in 1937 and went on to have three surviving children: Albert “Sonny” Wendling Jr., Timothy Everett Wendling, and Kenneth John Nicklaus Wendling.

Georgena was an Avon lady for 41 years in the Casper area, only stopping her route at the age of 92. Her customers might fondly remember Georgena for her jet-black hair and face-full of makeup. She was a spunky delight to all who knew her.

Georgena is survived by her sons, Albert “Sonny” Wendling, Tim (Caroline) Wendling, and Ken (LaDonna) Wendling; five grandchildren, Debbie (Mike) Dewell, Carla Kirby, Nick (Susan) Wendling, Nicole (Jason) Sponsler, and Sabrina (Eddie) Wendling-Lynch; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Sr.; all but one sibling, Rita; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Wendling.