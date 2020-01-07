CASPER—Georgia Mae Rodgers, 101, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1918 in Dodge City, Kansas to George Earl Weaver and Ida Mae (Thomas) Weaver. She was raised in Stafford and Hutchinson, Kansas. Georgia was married to William Claude Rodgers on June 20, 1937. They moved to Casper in 1948.

Claude preceded her in death on November 24, 1999.

She is survived by her son, Richard Lee Rodgers; daughter, Carol May (Wirtala); five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Georgia was wonderfully supportive to her children, grandchildren, family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Park Community Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

Condolences may be sent to Richard Rodgers at 4885 N. Oregon Trail, Mills, WY, 82604.

