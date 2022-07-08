CASPER — Gerald E. Williams, 89, passed away July 3, 2022 at his home in Casper surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald was born January 9, 1933 in Crow Agency, Montana to Mary Jane and Gerald Williams. He attended Crow Agency Public School. Gerald entered the workforce at a very young age with a passion for truck driving. In November 1952 he married Rose Gable. Gerald served our country in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Oilfield work led to many moves around the country for the family, finally making Casper home in 1959. Gerald started G.E. Williams Trucking in 1968, expanding it to owner / operator of B&W Crane Service.

Aside from his passion for heavy equipment and hard work, he enjoyed farming, work, machining miniature oil rigs, work and more work. He treasured family time, holiday gatherings and travels with Rose. He will long be remembered for his many stories of life on the Crow Reservation and in the oilfield, including his sharp sense of humor.

Gerald is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Rose; daughter, Kay (Bob) Rosenberger of Dayton, Montana; grandson, Raylan (Joanne) Heck and great-granddaughters: Emma and Ella of Middleburg, Florida; grandson, Nick Williams; brother, Donald (Connie) Williams; sisters: Virginia (Jim) Gazewood, Joan Davis and Janee (Bob) Weber.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Derald LeRoy; son, Darryl Dean; daughters: Teresa Noel and Carol Williams and grandson, Chad Heck.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Custer National Cemetery, Crow Agency, Montana.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Natrona County 4-H, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper, Wyoming 82604.