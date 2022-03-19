CASPER — Gerald Frederick Radden, of Casper, Wyoming, died on February 23, 2022, after a valiant fight with colon cancer. Jerry was born in Centerville, South Dakota on July 8, 1932, to Stanley and Myrtle (Randall) Radden, and kept his lifelong affiliation with the northern plains after moving to Casper at the age of 10. He graduated from Natrona County High School and its JROTC program in 1949, at 16, and immediately joined the Air Force. Jerry spent most of his service in England, stationed at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall. After the Korean War extended his enlistment, he returned home to start his university education. He worked briefly for the U.S. Forest Service in Medicine Bow National Forest, before graduating from Casper College and then the University of Denver with his B.A., followed closely by a M.A. in the Social Sciences.

Jerry began a long-standing teaching career, first as a history teacher at Natrona County High School, then in 1965 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, as one of the original faculty members. His early teaching career through the 1960s was punctuated with educational breaks and short-term jobs as he pursued post-graduate studies, first at the University of Washington in Seattle, followed up at Utah State University in Logan where he completed all coursework toward a Ph.D., short a dissertation. In the 1970s—after teaching jobs in Redmond, Oregon, and Douglas, Wyoming, and running the family service station in Douglas, he was lured back to the classroom at Kelly Walsh High School, where faculty connections and friendships were especially meaningful to him. When he retired from Kelly Walsh High School in 1994, he was a veteran of 37 years in the classroom, and he promptly signed up for a paralegal education at Casper College, which he completed in 1996. Throughout his retirement, he took college courses, including two classes this spring semester. He loved encouraging and following the widespread interests of and varied career paths of the couple’s children and their spouses: archivist/clergy; family medicine physician; fire captain/bed & breakfast entrepreneur; environmental lawyer; Air Force/city planner; nurse and public health administrator. Jerry saved an extra dose of appreciation for his grandchildren, and he was a constant presence in their lives, always ready with the sage advice of someone who’d lived almost a century of change, taught thousands of adolescent students, and read millions of pages of history and economics, and anything else that interested him. He would show up to watch a granddaughter play volleyball in California with a “Fear the Flutes” tee-shirt purchased from musical granddaughter in Iowa, and vice versa. He never missed a graduation, even if it meant traveling to Hawaii, Wisconsin, or Kentucky. Loving to travel widely with Wilma, he was proud that the grandchildren, too, would share their global adventures and seek to learn Asian and European languages that built connection to others and appreciation of diversity. He was civically involved through the years in the Wyoming Democratic Party, the Casper College Alumni Foundation, child car seat safety campaigns, and with Veterans groups. After his retirement in 1994, he completed the research to honor his own grandfather, George F. Radden, killed in the line of service for the Casper Police Department in 1925, by collecting the information about his untimely death and submitting his name for inclusion on the national registry of fallen police officers.