CASPER—Gerald “Jerry” Dalton was born on December 1, 1938 in Casper, Wyoming to Doris and Jerry Dalton, Sr. and passed away October 11, 2021.

Jerry was a graduate of NCHS and the University of Wyoming, after which, he taught math and coached sports at East Junior High and Natrona County High School for over 30 years. During his tenure as NCHS head basketball coach, Jerry’s teams had great success, including winning numerous regional tournaments and two state championships. He was profoundly honored to be inducted into Wyoming’s Coach’s Association Hall of Fame and to have the gymnasium at NCHS, where he coached for so many years, named after him.

Jerry enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, traveling, collecting and making everyone around him laugh. He loved his family, friends and golden retrievers and cherished every moment spent with them.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen Dalton; children, Debbie (Greg) Tucker, Michael (Ann) Dalton, Cindy (Corey) Dalton and Shawnna Murphy; his grandchildren, Chelsie (Brian) Foley, Rachelle (Cody) Horkan, and Ryan Dalton, and Jessica Dalton; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Carson Foley; brother, Jim (Arlene) Dalton; and sister, Donna (Dennis) Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Dalton.