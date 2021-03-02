Gerald L. “Jerry” Allen

Jerry loved the outdoors-hunting, fly fishing, Bluewater fishing, skiing, living in the Black Hills along Rapid Creek. He and Linda enjoyed dancing and were members of 39 Dance Club, attending the BH Symphony, traveling. He was a wonderful husband, best friend and loved from the minute he and Linda met. Their life together for over 40 years was an adventure full of family, friends and a love story of joy being together. Jerry is so missed and he will be remembered with love and appreciation for sharing his love and life.