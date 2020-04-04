Gerald Warren “Jerry” Russell

Jerry was born on July 27, 1930 to Warren S. and Berea (Vandel) Russell in Henry, NE. Spending his early years there he had many adventures and often compared them to a chapter out of Huckleberry Finn. He played alongside the river, visited hobo camps and frequently rode in a steam engine with his dog and bicycle to and from Torrington, WY where he visited his grandparents at their section house. As a natural born entrepreneur and salesman, at age eight, Jerry started his first business buying three candy bars for a dime and selling them each for a nickel to workers along the railroad. When he was 11, the family moved to Torrington. During his teenage years, he kept himself busy doing various jobs, one of which included driving a milk truck at age 14 and making deliveries. In 1948 Jerry graduated from Torrington High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for a little over a year.