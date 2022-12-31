CASPER — Gerald Wayne Howie (Jerry) was born February 22, 1950 to Herbert and Edith (Cox) Howie, in Casper, Wyoming. He grew up in Casper, attended Garfield School, Dean Morgan Jr. High, and Natrona County High School, graduating in 1968. He played baseball, and played football and wrestled in Jr. High and High School. As a senior, he was part of the first NCHS State Champion wrestling team. After graduation he attended the University of Wyoming, where he continued to wrestle and major in Industrial Arts Education. On June 12, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Dana Hoffhine, and the two finished college together, graduating in 1973, both with their teaching degrees. Right after graduation they welcomed their daughter Jennifer, and their son Craig completed the family in 1976.

Jerry took his first teaching job in the fall of 1973 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, teaching Jr. High Industrial Arts, and coaching Jr. High Football, and assisting in High School wrestling. He eventually became the Head Wrestling Coach at Scottsbluff High School, and took the team to a 2nd place State finish in 1979, the highest Scottsbluff had placed at State at that time.

During summers in Scottsbluff, Jerry and several teacher friends did construction, remodeling and built several houses, doing any project they could find for extra money. In 1979 the family moved back to Casper, and built their own house, with the help of his parents and Scottsbluff friends, barely finishing before Jerry started his new job at Kelly Walsh High School, teaching, and coaching football. In 1980, he became assistant coach for the Kelly Walsh Wrestling Team, eventually becoming the KW head coach, taking the team to 2nd place at State, its highest ever placing at the time, in 1996. While teaching Auto Mechanics, Jerry took several auto trouble-shooting teams to state competitions. Two teams earned first place, taking them to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

Jerry loved hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, and spending time at the family cabin in the Big Horn mountains, especially when he could do it with his mom, his kids, and later his grandkids. He also loved restoring old cars, many that were finished, and some that were still in progress when he could no longer work on them. He taught himself to play the guitar at an early age, learning by ear, and he and friends formed a band in high school called Arnolt and the Raspberries. They played many “gigs”, especially for dances at the Industrial Building at the Fairgrounds. Playing his guitar was always solace for him when things were on his mind, and pleasure when the family was together. He loved all animals but especially dogs. He always had at least one, but usually two or three, that were part of the family, and they were always rescues.

Jerry went to a better place on December. 19, 2022, at the age of 72, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was surrounded by his loving family as he left this world behind, for a more peaceful place.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 52 plus years; his daughter, Jennifer (Asa Waterman) and granddaughter, Madeleine Siebert of Casper; his son, Craig (Jennifer) and grandchildren: Grable and Griffin of Longmont, CO; his sister, Kathie Hove of Missoula, Montana; niece, Heather (Andy) Wilcox and their children: Braxton and Rylan of Missoula, Montana; niece, Roberta (Scott) Pratt and their children: Jessen and Preston of Durant, OK; nephew, Matthew Hove, of Jacksonville, OR; several cousins, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Casper Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice in his name would be very much appreciated.

Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Newcomer Chapel, 710 E. 2nd Street in Casper, Wyoming.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.