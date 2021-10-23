FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Former Wyoming resident, Gerry Smith, 92, passed away on October 10, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Geraldine “Gerry” Smith was born on August 29, 1929, in Casper, WY, where she graduated from Natrona County High school and went on to attend the University of Wyoming. There, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and a UW Cheerleader. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

She was blessed with eight children and proud of all of them and their successes. Time and again, she emphasized that being a mother was her greatest accomplishment.

In Laramie, she served on many boards and organizations in the community including the House Board for Kappa Kappa Gamma at UW, a member of PEO, St. Laurence Catholic Church and Meals on Wheels.

She became a successful realtor and liked to spend time entertaining, traveling, and golfing. Known for her creativity, she spent many of her years sewing and working on various crafts.

In recent years, she made her home at Monarch Greens in Fort Collins. Here she made great friends and adored visits with her family. Gerry was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and co-worker. She will be missed and remembered always.