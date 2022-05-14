gfhgh hdghdfh

Martin passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Sage West hospital in Riverton, WY at the age of 78.

Martin James Brown Sr. was born on May 18, 1943 in Fort Washakie to Leo and Margaret Brown Sr. He was baptized of the Catholic faith. He was given an Arapahoe name Heeyei' Nookei White Hawk. He was a devote catholic, prayed the rosary all of the time.

He married Julia Ann Moss on December 2, 1977. Together they raised four children, he also had two step-sons.Martin began working at the age of 17. His first job was Brasel and Sims fencing. Later he started to cowboy for Roberts Ranch, Matador Cattle Co., Arapahoe Ranch, these are only a few to name. He worked on 30 ranches throughout his life in Wyoming. He also fought fire in the 90's, and worked construction. He made a lot of friends along the way.

Martin was the definition of a true cowboy. He lived and breathed the way of life; hard work, never complained, one of the last of his breed, a dedicated family man. He enjoyed working with horses whether breaking them or just riding. He enjoyed rodeos especially Saddle Bronc.He loved all of his family, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He cherished his grandchildren very much and helped raise his granddaughters.

Martin is survived by his sons George Brown and Charlie (Ann) Howell Sr., daughters Marguerite (Wesley Jr.) Underwood, Cora (Chester) Brown. Other survivors include brothers Leo Lone Bear Jr., Roger Brown, sister Georgine Brown, nephews Leo Lone Bear III, Jason, Guy, Brandon, Ivan Brown Jr and all of their families, nieces Kendra, Leora, Bessie Lone Bear, Diane, Dawn, Crystal, Genevieve, Coretta, Agnes Brown, Bernadette, Helen, Andrea, Heather, Janette, Kerry, Marlon, Holly, all of their families, and numerous grandchildren he loved very much.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Pamela Brown, brothers Ivan Brown Sr, Gary Brown, Lamont Brown, sons Martin Brown Jr., Sterling Howell Sr., grandparents Peter and Cora (Foote) Lone Bear, Jerry Bear, Ida Friday, uncles Ambrose, Francis “Wo'ot”, George, Fred, Franklin, Ervin Brown Sr., Phillip Bear, Albert Willow, aunts Clina Willow, Katherine Redfield, Helen Y'Barra, and granddaughter Loveeta Brown. Other families include Willow, Friday, Monroe, Duran, Fetter, Bell, and Gambler. We apologize if we left anyone out.

A wake service will be held at his residence at 1546 Paintbrush Loop, Ft. Washakie, WY 82514 on May 16 at 6:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen's Indian Mission Catholic Church at 33 St Stephens Rd, St Stephens, WY 82524 on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 A.M.A reception will be held at Eagle's Hall in Saint Stephens, Wyoming.

