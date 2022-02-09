CHEYENNE—Glada Jean “Gaye” Roe, 82, of Cheyenne, died on February 3, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born on July 31, 1939 in Grant, Missouri.

Gaye was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and sister. She was a dedicated Wyoming Cowboy and Denver Broncos fan, holding season tickets to Cowboy football for over 20 years and making the trip to watch basketball often. She preferred to watch the Broncos at home, so she could fire the coach in the privacy of her own home.

She fought cancer for almost ten years and bonded with her oldest son Darby about chemo, etc., before his death in 2013.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Benjamin; son, Steven who gave her grandchildren Brooks and Maggie and his wife, Tammy added two bonus grandkids, Abbi and Cody; daughter-in-law, Deb Roe and her children Jennifer and Lonnie and their families; and nieces, Linda Lake, Connie Hopper and Carol Harper and their respective families.

Gaye was preceded in death by a son, Darby; and her sister, Mary Lee and Joe Burney.

Services will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To view a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.