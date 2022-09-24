CASPER — Gladys Fay (Glad) Blaisdell, 82, passed away on September 18, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming after a long battle with COPD. Gladys was born in Pilot Rock, Missouri to William Clyde Hayes and Rosie Mae Calton in June 1940. After raising her children, Gladys went to work as a Realtor for Town & Country Realty, Arrow Realty, and Coldwell Banker here in Casper for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed her work as a realtor and treasured the connections she made with her clients and colleagues. She was a master at writing creative ads for the newspaper. Outside of work, she enjoyed gardening, cooking from scratch, and learning via YouTube. She loved traveling and took several fun trips with her daughter and enjoyed going on gambling excursions.