Glen Tholson

CASPER—Glen was born in Gillette, Wyoming to Oscar and Bernice Tholson. He was Grandson to Marc and Sarah “Fanny” Potter, original pioneers and homesteaders of Campbell County. Glen grew up in Gillette on the family’s ranch where they raised cattle and other livestock.

After High School, Glen joined the United States Air Force where he served as an Airman First Class from 1952—1956. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

After his service he joined the Mountain Bell telephone company where he worked as a Technician for 38 years until retirement in 1993. While working at the telephone company he met and married the love of his life, Dinah Tholson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Bernice Tholson; his brother, Eldon Tholson; and his wife, Dinah Tholson.

He is survived in death by his two sons, Michael Tholson and Eric Tholson; his grandchildren, Ashley Dorman, Brittney Pusch, Kristin Tholson and Ethan Tholson; great-grandchildren, Brianna Bender, Riley LaRoche and Logan Clough.

The family will be having a military honored service at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery on January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at The Eagles Lodge in Casper, Wyoming.