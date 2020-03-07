FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Glenn H. Putman died February 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was born on April 3, 1928 in Alliance, Nebraska, the son of Glenn G. and Lenore Putman. He graduated high school in Gering, Nebraska, where he met Verna Jean Geis. They were married on November 28, 1947. The couple lived in Morton, Guernsey and Story, Wyoming while raising two sons and one daughter.

Glenn enjoyed painting, flying (getting his pilot’s license while in high school), and fishing. He also enjoyed retirement in Story, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; his brother, Richard; and his daughter, Linda Lightfoot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include sons, Gregg (Korleen) of Colorado and Rob (Julie) of Oregon; a sister, Jeanne of California; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

An early summer memorial will be planned in Fort Collins, CO.

Donations may be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Putman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.