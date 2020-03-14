CASPER—Glenn Howard Woolson, 79, of Casper Wyoming passed away on March 06, 2020 in his home. Glenn was born on February 16, 1941 to Donald and Gladys (Schultz) Woolson in Wilson, New York. Glenn served his country retiring from the Air Force after four tours in Vietnam and twenty plus years of service. He was a hard working loyal man who loved his family, friends and pets. Glenn was always an active person working for many years after his retirement from the Air Force. He loved working with his hands whether it be something mechanical or in his yard. Glenn had a heart for family and always made his family top priority.