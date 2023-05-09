LANCE CREEK — Gloria Rae Daugherity was born in Lance Creek, WY on June 1, 1934 and passed away on April 16, 2023 in Casper, WY. She was the middle child born to Melvin and Estella Peet. She graduate form Powell High School where she participated in basketball and baseball. She was the president of he GAA (Girl Athletic Association) along with being the drum majorette of the school band. She felt pretty special when her typing teacher put her in charge of the class when he had to leave the room. She was also proud of being invited to join the Job’s Daughters eventually attaining Honored Queen. Shortly after high school graduation Gloria was hand picked to do an internship with the FBI in Washington, D.C.

Gloria was married to Donald R. Daugherity for 18 years during which she was blessed with three wonderful children, Mark, Dana and Mitch. Her kids were clearly her #1 Priority.

Gloria was a very hard worker, had many jobs to make sure her children had what they needed growing up. She worked for the oilfield offices of McCullough Oil and Gas and Drilling Mud, a billing office and retired after 15 years working at the Wyoming Medical Center.

Gloria was loved by many. She cherished the many close friends she had through her life. The longest friendship being 70 years with a friend she met while working with the FBI. She always wanted to check the Guinness World Book to see if that was a record. Also she was very thankful for the friendship with a dear friend who is now 101 years old.

Gloria was a very kind, giving, thoughtful person with a heart of gold along with a great sense of humor. Red Lobster and the Olive Garden were her favorite place to eat. She loved to play cards, read books/magazines, color, try to guess the answers to her favorite game shows Jeopardy and America Says, and do crossword puzzles. During the last few weeks at hospice Mitch sat beside her bed and wrote words into the puzzle that Mom was solving. She should have had stock in Hallmark because she loved both sending and receiving cards for every occasion. The last couple of weeks at hospice she asked us to get her some cards so she could get them ready to send out for May birthdays. She was very proud of her penmanship, she got frustrated later in life when it started looking different then it use to. She was a very meticulous dresser, always made sure her hair was done. She was also good at complimenting others. She recalled some happy times in her life that included dancing with her Dad at the Bull, a steakhouse in Riverton, the time she came home from LifeCare Center and her apartment had been decorated for Christmas, and the time her daughter Dana surprised her with a 60th birthday party. Dana had gathered together many of mom’s friends and family from around the state. Don’t know how she did it, Mom was very surprised. One time that made me us laugh was when Mark started playing Rick Astley’s doing “Never Going To Give You Up” and she started dancing around the living room. She said “that’s pretty cool!”

Gloria is survived by two children: Mark and Mitch; five grandchildren: Whitney, Kayla, Cody, Travis, and Aubrey, as well as six great-grandchildren: Ella, Camden, Quincey, Sydney, Haylie, and Hayden.

Gloria was preceded in death by both fraternal and maternal grandparents; her parents: Melvin and Estella Peet; and sister, Dolly; a brother, Wayne; and a daughter, Dana. Her biggest heartache was losing her darling daughter, Dana.

Gloria’s service will May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. To send condolences or leave a special messgae for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.