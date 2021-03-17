 Skip to main content
Gordon Ruark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Gordon Ruark, 66, Pierre, passed away on February 24, 2021, due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Gordon is survived by his daughter, Ciciley Ruark Basse and four grandchildren, Jayci, Jessen, Dallon, and Dayton of Thermopolis, WY; two sisters, Robin Ruark Brothers of Knoxville, TN, and Margo Ruark of Berwyn, IL; Hillary Fries McCelland of Rio Rancho, NM; as well as cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Center Pierre Senior Center, 401 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501, Monday, March 22, with the memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service is planned later in Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Oahe Habitat for Humanity, https://www.oahehabitat.org/.

Online condolences may be left at www.harrisburgchapel.com.

