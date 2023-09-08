He was born to the late Gordon Larcom and Marjorie Elliott on May 19, 1932, in Boston, MA. Skip received a BA degree with honors from Bowdoin College in 1954 followed by an MD degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1958. After graduation, Skip served ten years in the Navy specializing in anesthesiology during which he and his wife, Gail, welcomed three children, Cindy, Peter, and Melissa. He resigned his commission as Lieutenant Commander, and Chief of Anesthesia at Camp Pendleton Hospital. His family then settled in Casper, WY in 1967 where he practiced anesthesiology for 23 years. Upon retirement, Skip enjoyed many years of world travels with Gail, whitewater kayaking, skiing, hunting, and watercolor painting.