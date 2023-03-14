BAR NUNN — Gordon W. Butcher, 79, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 7, 1943 in Murphysboro, IL.

Gordon taught at Freeburg High School for 39 years. He was an active volunteer in both Wyoming and Illinois, including: Hunter Safety Instructor, Meals on Wheels, Wyoming Medical Center, Rescue Mission, Senior Side Walkers, and many others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Evelyn Butcher; sister, Marita Donohue; and brother-in-law, Phil Ohlendorf, Sr.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Butcher; daughters, Melinda (Colemon) Dean of Casper, WY and Kelli (Rick) Huber of Palmer Lake, CO; granddaughter, Caroline (Tavio Pirocchi) DeWitt of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Rob Donohue of O’Fallon, IL; and sister-in-law, Rita Ohlendorf of Freeburg, IL.

A gathering will be held at 10:30 AM to be followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601 with a light lunch to follow. The family will hold a memorial service and inurnment at a later date in Freeburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Gordon’s name.