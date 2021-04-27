Gwendolyn Mary Doner

The incredible impact that Gwen leaves behind can be attributed to the many facets and stages of her captivating life. In her younger years, Gwen loved gymnastics, sports, animals, arts, youth group, and the outdoors. In her teenage years, Gwen explored her spiritual and nature-loving side, becoming the most perfect and beautiful little hippie girl this world has ever known. She possessed a wild heart and a gypsy soul. Most recently, her love of holistic healing, dreadlocks, tattooing, and astrology was where she really found her ultimate passions and tribe of people.

Gwen lived in Dillon, Montana from 2001-2005; Tooele, Utah from 2005-2014; and Casper, Wyoming from 2014-2020. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming in 2020. After graduation, Gwen moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and later pursued her certification in massage therapy and holistic healing. Gwen started school at Healing Mountain Massage School two weeks before her passing. She was beyond excited to embark upon a path in which she could synchronize her passions and work and belong to something she could excel in.

Gwen could light up a room just by being in it, her presence was impossible to overlook. Gwen had the ability to make everyone laugh (mostly through her inappropriate jokes) and was a social butterfly at any family or group event. She made sure the unseen felt seen and the unheard felt heard. Gwen was kind, thoughtful, loyal, determined, strong, encouraging, conscientious, empathetic, and passionate. Throughout her life, Gwen was true to herself. She lived by the mantra, “Don’t let the tamed ones tell you how to live.” Those who knew Gwen will know she sure didn’t! Gwen didn’t need to be saved, she needed to be found and appreciated for the breathtaking soul that she was. She gracefully refused to conform to this world, and we are all better people because of this. Gwen always loved and held tight to her family and made sure they all knew how much they meant to her and how grateful she was for their role in her life. Her constant “I love and miss you” texts and calls will be so deeply missed.