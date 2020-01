Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

LARAMIE - Harold Daniel Mayfield, 87, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Laramie. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 E. Rainbow Ave. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.