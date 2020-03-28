Harold Hammersmark

He worked for Pacific Power in Glenrock and Casper for 24 years and retired in 1996. After retirement, he got to revive his love of working with his hands, wrenching on antique tractors. Harold had a distinct skill for problem solving on how to fix things. He restored many engines and tractors and had a great time traveling to participate in tractor pulls and attend auctions for the newest “find.” He was a generous man and enjoyed volunteering with Raising Readers and the Glenrock Senior Center. Harold was also a faithful and active member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Glenrock and enjoyed trading stories over a cup of coffee after the service. He was a genuine, kind and caring person and provided great friendship to many throughout his life. Harold loved all creatures great and small – dogs, cats, horses, birds. He had a special affinity for fast cars and slow tractors. Harold will be dearly missed by his friends and family who are truly heartbroken by his sudden passing.