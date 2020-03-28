GLENROCK—Harold Hammersmark, age 86, of Glenrock passed away on March 19, 2020 from complications related to a recent head injury. Harold was born in McLeod, Montana to Erik and Anna (Mydland) Hammersmark on February 18, 1934. Harold grew up on a large sheep and cattle ranch with his five siblings near the Boulder River, Crazy Mountains and Bridger Mountains of Montana. His parents had emigrated from southern Norway and built the true American dream for their family with very hard work and determination. He graduated from Sweet Grass County High School in Big Timber, Montana in 1951.
Harold continued working on the family ranch while also serving in the Army National Guard Army Corps of Engineers. In 1958, he graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he attended with his older brother Stuart. Harold obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying his Cessna out of windy Montana airports. He then moved to Seattle to join the flight and ground test crews for the first Boeing 747s that were produced. This was demanding but rewarding work that always stayed with him. After his time at Boeing, Harold returned to Montana.
On a whim, he made a trip to California to meet up with his younger brother Don. Soon after at a chance encounter at a birthday party, he met the love of his life, Louise Colby. They were married on June 30, 1972, in Glenrock, Wyoming. There they lived a full and vibrant family life with their two daughters, Amy and Rebecca. He was a very devoted, supportive and proud grandfather, father and husband.
The family enjoyed many RV trips to Montana and Arizona to visit family and explore. Harold was a hobby artist dabbling in sketching, painting and stained glass throughout the years.
He worked for Pacific Power in Glenrock and Casper for 24 years and retired in 1996. After retirement, he got to revive his love of working with his hands, wrenching on antique tractors. Harold had a distinct skill for problem solving on how to fix things. He restored many engines and tractors and had a great time traveling to participate in tractor pulls and attend auctions for the newest “find.” He was a generous man and enjoyed volunteering with Raising Readers and the Glenrock Senior Center. Harold was also a faithful and active member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Glenrock and enjoyed trading stories over a cup of coffee after the service. He was a genuine, kind and caring person and provided great friendship to many throughout his life. Harold loved all creatures great and small – dogs, cats, horses, birds. He had a special affinity for fast cars and slow tractors. Harold will be dearly missed by his friends and family who are truly heartbroken by his sudden passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sarah Haaland; and his brothers, Oliver and Tom.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; his children, Amy (James) Ramage of Jackson, WY, and Rebecca (Kyle) Rosenke of Hamilton, MT; his grandson, Tyler Ramage of Jackson, WY; his brothers, Stuart (Reva) Hammersmark of Wheatland, WY, Don (Sandy) Hammersmark of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; many nieces; nephews; and his beloved tabby cat, Max.
A celebration of his well-lived life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church in Glenrock, the Glenrock Senior Center or a charity of choice.
