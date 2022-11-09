Harold O. Andrew, Jr., a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 82 at The Landing at Watermere Hospice in Frisco, Texas. A funeral service will be at 1 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill. Memorials in Harold’s honor may be directed to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). Online condolences may be left at www.bridgemanfuneralhome.com.

Harold was born November 2, 1940, in Scottsbluff to Harold and Pauline Andrew. He graduated from Morrill High School in 1958, and married Joanna Fields, on November 25, 1961. Harold received his Doctorate Degree from University of Wyoming in 1982 dedicating his entire life to education as he truly loved the classroom. His career spanned more than 40 years with roles as classroom teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools before retiring in 2004. Harold loved to be involved in bible studies, volunteering at local missions and shelters, and sharing the gospel on The Bible Friday Folder. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, singing, fishing, and spending time with his grandson.

Harold is survived by his sons: Douglas Andrew of Arlington, TX, and Darin (Charlotte) Andrew of Prosper, TX; and grandson, Joshua Andrew of Prosper, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna, his sister, Winnie Morton and his parents.