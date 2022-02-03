Harriet Hazel (West) Pickel

CASPER—Harriet Hazel (Pickel) West, age 90 of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022 at her Casper home with her devoted husband by her side.

Harriet was born October 26, 1931 in Lincoln, Nebraska. After moving to Casper, she had a long successful career in the title abstract business.

Upon retiring, she and her husband enjoyed life on Alcova Lake. Harriet was always graciously entertaining friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Opal Pickel; and sisters, June Higgins and Opal Lillard.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald West with whom she spent 70+ wonderful years. She is also survived by sister, Barbara Elrod (Charles) and brother, Gary Pickel (Janet); and leaves behind a long list of loving friends and relatives.

A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 2pm—4pm at their home, 2744 E. 8th St. Casper WY 82609.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Casper Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave, Casper WY, 82601.