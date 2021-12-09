CASPER—Harry Omar Patterson passed away at his home on December 2, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born February 13, 1930 in Earlsboro, Oklahoma to late Richard and Sarah DeHaas Patterson. He married Billie Dean Asbury April 12, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Casper, WY.

Harry served as a Staff Sergeant, in the U.S. Air Force at Eielson AFB during the Korean conflict in Alaska. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He was on the Casper College Board, the Natrona Co. Parks Board and a member of the Knights of Columbus. While living in Casper for 70 years. His work was around the state and at the University of Wyoming, he was a principle at Patterson Webber and Associates.

Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes and niece, Vickie Weber.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Billie; daughters, Debra Clark (Jeff), of Spokane, WA, Dayle Rose (Jim), of TX, and son, Dixon Patterson, Casper, WY. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brice, Todd, Barbara, Douglas and Preston; and four great-grandchildren.

Donations to Wounded Warriors or Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:00am at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. Casper, WY 82601.