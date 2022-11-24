PINEDALE — Harvey William Pfisterer, 71, of Pinedale, Wyoming, passed away on November 5, 2022.

Harvey was born on October 18, 1951 to Virginia Kathleen Henderson in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. After Harvey graduated from Pinedale High School in 1969, he went on to study Parks and Recreation at the University of Wyoming. Harvey started his first job fishing on the Alaskan Bearing Sea before kickstarting a successful career as a Financial Advisor. Harvey also served his community as City Councilman of Pinedale, Wyoming from 1988-1992. Harvey enjoyed skiing, riding horses, playing with his dogs, enjoying nature, and riding his motorcycle.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Pfisterer Buston. He is survived by his three children: Roey Pfisterer and wife, Christina of Helena, Montana, and their children, Jackson and Vada. Katy Pfisterer of Boise, Idaho, and her children, Kalani and Karter, and Taylor Larr of Powell, Ohio. Harvey is also survived by his siblings: Renee and her husband, Ted Schroeder of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Steven Roy Pfisterer of Pinedale, Wyoming. Harvey has two nephews: Darin Schroeder and wife, Maria of Ithaca, New York, and their children, Penelope and Augustus, and Todd Schroeder and his wife, Erin of Edgewater, Maryland, and their daughter, Emerson.

Harvey loves his family and cherished the time he had with everyone.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Harvey was extremely grateful for the care the staff provided to him and his family.

Condolences can be offered at covillfuneralhome.com.