Hattie (Harriet) Jones Geesey has passed on January 14, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 66. She was a non-smoker. Born April 4, 1956, in Reynolds, Georgia, she was the fourth daughter of five children of Roy and Ruth Jones. Growing up on the family farm was an instrumental factor in her upbringing.

In 1970 she began her high school years as a member of the newly integrated Taylor County High School. This experience was a pivotal factor in broadening all horizons in front of her. That—coupled with the extraordinary experience of being a member of the nation-record-setting Taylor County Lady Vikings basketball team—led to opportunities later in life.

After high school, she received a B.S. from Georgia College, a B.S. from Georgia Tech, and was a member of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program.

She worked in the semi-conductor industry in supervisory positions with companies in Dallas, Texas; Melbourne, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Pocatello, Idaho. Although not a pioneer, she was very proud that she helped pave the way for more women in the management realm of this industry.

In Colorado Springs she met Jim Geesey, who became her best friend. They married on October 6, 1984, and established their first home in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where Jim had opened a real-estate business. He was vital in encouraging Hattie to utilize her business background in starting a title insurance business, which became a successful entity.

The births of their sons, Robert and Paul, in 1987 and 1989 were the true highlights of their lives. Jim’s transition to the insurance industry gave them the opportunity to move to Cody, Wyoming, for three years and then to Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. Hattie was able to enjoy raising their sons and experience the benefits of volunteering for various organizations while also enjoying the activities that living in Laramie provided.

Hattie is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Robert; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Toomey and her son, Paul. She is also survived by her sisters: Priscilla Jordahl, Beth Collins, Jean Cooper and Ronny Jones. Their spouses, along with Jim’s family, have been an important part of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered to two of Hattie’s favorite groups, the Albany County Public Library Foundation and the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, Lung Cancer Research Fund.

Donations can be made at the following: Albany County Public Library Foundation (https://foundation.acplwy.org/ways-to-give) 310 S. Eighth St., Laramie, WY 82070. https://foundation.acplwy.org/ways-to-give

CU Foundation (https://giving.cu.edu/fund/lung-cancer-research-fund) Mail Stop A065, 13001 E. 17th Place, Aurora, CO 80045.

