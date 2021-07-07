KEELINE — Hayden John Hester, 30, passed away in Casper, Wyoming June 30, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at Prairie View Cemetery west and south of Keeline, Wyoming, Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:00 A.M.

Hayden was born January 28, 1991, in Sheridan, WY. At three days old he met his forever parents, John and Sheri Hester.

He grew up on the family ranch near Keeline, WY, and attended school in Lusk, WY, graduating in 2009. Hayden played football, basketball, and participated in track. He was a nine year 4-H member of the Lance Creek 4-H Club, where he participated in showing livestock, wool judging, shooting sports, livestock judging, and Junior Leaders. He was named outstanding Senior member in 2009.

After graduation, Hayden attended Sheridan College. In 2012 he was accepted to the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). The wilderness and outdoor survival course took him to various places in South America. He graduated with a degree / certification as a Leave No Trace Master Educator, Wilderness First Responder medical training, and earning biology and other credits from the University of Utah. He worked for Dr. Dick VanHuele, DVM, travelling the country spaying heifers. He enjoyed seeing the different ranches / operations and how each was unique.