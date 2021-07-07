KEELINE — Hayden John Hester, 30, passed away in Casper, Wyoming June 30, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at Prairie View Cemetery west and south of Keeline, Wyoming, Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:00 A.M.
Hayden was born January 28, 1991, in Sheridan, WY. At three days old he met his forever parents, John and Sheri Hester.
He grew up on the family ranch near Keeline, WY, and attended school in Lusk, WY, graduating in 2009. Hayden played football, basketball, and participated in track. He was a nine year 4-H member of the Lance Creek 4-H Club, where he participated in showing livestock, wool judging, shooting sports, livestock judging, and Junior Leaders. He was named outstanding Senior member in 2009.
After graduation, Hayden attended Sheridan College. In 2012 he was accepted to the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). The wilderness and outdoor survival course took him to various places in South America. He graduated with a degree / certification as a Leave No Trace Master Educator, Wilderness First Responder medical training, and earning biology and other credits from the University of Utah. He worked for Dr. Dick VanHuele, DVM, travelling the country spaying heifers. He enjoyed seeing the different ranches / operations and how each was unique.
Eventually Hayden settled back at the family ranch. He joined Jenny Williams and her sons Tripton and Braxton in marriage on August 17, 2019. His proudest day was the birth of their son Rowan, and all the days the family had together.
His hobbies and interests included rock and mountain climbing, history, Native American artifacts and culture, archeology, paleontology, fishing, hunting, his motorcycle, and cooking.
He knew every inch of the ranch. He introduced his three boys at home to his interests and work at the ranch so they could have an appreciation for the land, work ethic, and fun.
Hayden will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Hayden is survived by his wife, Jenny; son, Rowan K. Hester; step-sons, Tripton and Braxton James; parents, John and Sheri Hester; brother, Drew Hester; grandmother, Shirley Hladky; mother-in-law, Yvette Nalder; brothers-in-law, Devon Williams and Jason Cardenas; father-in-law, James Williams; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ann Hester, and Robert Hladky; and his aunt, Kathy Hester Street.
All of his family and friends are invited to attend the service.
Memorials may be made in Hayden’s name and mailed to the Hayden Hester Memorial in care of Lusk State Bank, PO Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225.
Pier Funeral Home in Lusk is in charge of arrangements.