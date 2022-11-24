Hazel Virginia (Yount-Plenger) Carrell passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 18, 2022, her 94th Birthday. At her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Her ashes will join her husband Harold’s in Montana at a later date.

Born in 1928 in Thermopolis, WY to Alma (Simpson) and Roy Yount, she was the 10th of 12 children. As an infant her family moved to the Bull Mountains in Montana where her father and brothers owned and operated a sawmill. She attended Klein School and graduated in 1946.

On April 28, 1947, she married John Plenger in Roundup Montana and had four children: Connie, John, Elizabeth and Patrick.

She married Harold W. Carrell on June 3, 1960. The family then moved to Worland, WY and later to the to the Salt Creek Oil Field near Edgerton, WY before finally settling in Casper, WY in 1972. Together they had two children, Tamie and Pamela.

Hazel was the heart and soul of her family. For many years she hosted the highly anticipated annual Thanksgiving dinner for her family and made it look effortless even as the numbers grew to the dozens. She spread her love and joy through her baking and was known as the “Cookie Lady” as she baked every holiday sharing with her family, neighbors, friends and the staff and patients at Rocky Mountain Oncology.

As technology evolved, Hazel did not. Her lengthy handwritten letters and cards made immediate and extended family and friends feel cherished, and they were. As a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church choir she believed God respected you when you worked and loved you when you sang. A talented seamstress she again spread her love and joy by creating countless costumes and party dresses frequently at the last-minute pleading of her children. Many of her grandchildren received large handmade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Her love for her family was her most precious gift. We were blessed to call her Mother, Mom, Grandmother, Aunt, mentor and friend.

Survivors include her son John Plenger (Katherine) of The Woodlands, TX; daughters Connie Wagner (Chuck Mueller) and Pamela Carrell McCurdy (Guy) both of Casper, Elizabeth Vernetti (Anthony) of Timnath, CO and Tamie Jackson (Pat Lavars) of Gardnerville, NV; her sister-in-law Leta Ihde of Worland, WY; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and her dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers: Bud, Jim, Bill, Ralph, Bert, Bobby and Calvin; four sisters: Alice, Margaret, Ethel and Helen; first husband, John; son, Dr. Patrick Plenger and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Plenger; son-in-law, Edward Wagner and daughter-in-law, Barbara Plenger.

Memorials made to the ALS Association in her name to honor her son Patrick would be appreciated by her family.

