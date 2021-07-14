Helen Elizabeth Tennant

SUN CITY, Ariz.—Helen Tennant was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away at her home surrounded by family in Sun City, Arizona, on July 12, 2021, six days short of her 80th birthday. The third of eight children, she was born to Herb and Muirl Kagie on July 18, 1941, in Edgerton, Wyoming.

She married the love of her life, George Tennant, on May 15, 1957. Together they shared over 64 years together, living and loving in eight different states and moving over 60 times.

Helen began her professional career as a special education teacher. She taught in Nebraska and Wyoming before moving on to a career in banking. She became Sr. Vice President for Lending at Key Banks of Wyoming and Alaska before leaving banking to return to her first passion, special education. She taught in Casper, Wyoming, until her retirement in 2009.

Helen had many interests including sewing, painting, remodeling houses (She never met a wall she couldn’t move!), and music. She loved playing various instruments, singing, and listening to music of all kinds.