Helen Jean (Kaltenbach) Marton

BUFFALO—Graveside services for Helen Marton, 93 year-old long time Buffalo resident, who passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Johnson County Healthcare Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, will be held Wednesday, May 5th, at 11:00 a.m. at Willow Grove Cemetery with Fr. Pete Johnson officiating.
Helen Jean Kaltenbach was born May 23, 1927 in LaVoy, Wyoming to Florence (Ellis) and Carl Kaltenbach. Due to the death of her mother shortly after birth, she was lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle Eva and John G. Knepper. Helen attended Johnson County Schools graduating with the Class of 1945. She attended Hastings College in Nebraska. She was married to John Marton on June 22, 1948 in Buffalo and they made their home in Buffalo. John and Helen ranched and raised their family of four children: Sheila, Randy, Phil, and Ann in Buffalo. John passed away in October of 2010 and Helen continued living in Buffalo until her death.
Helen enjoyed playing cards and gambling, especially taking money from her grandchildren. She also loved her family trips to Deadwood. She was an avid bingo and bridge player. Helen was a voracious reader who kept a list of every book she read. She happily shared her favorite lists with friends.
Helen enjoyed spending time in a variety of ways. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a 50-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and a volunteer for the Gray Ladies at the Amie Holt Nursing Home. She supported the Jim Gatchell Museum and the Johnson County Library for many years. She enjoyed accompanying her husband to the State Legislature for 16 years.
Helen is survived by her four children, Sheila Camino and her husband Donnie of Buffalo, Randy Marton and his wife Vernita of Alcova, Wyoming, Phil Marton and his significant other Andi Walsh of Haines, Oregon, and Ann Wille and her husband Dale of Baggs, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brothers, Colin and Terry Kaltenbach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2010.