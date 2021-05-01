Helen Jean (Kaltenbach) Marton

BUFFALO—Graveside services for Helen Marton, 93 year-old long time Buffalo resident, who passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Johnson County Healthcare Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, will be held Wednesday, May 5th, at 11:00 a.m. at Willow Grove Cemetery with Fr. Pete Johnson officiating.

Memorials in Helen’s name may be made to the Johnson County Library or to the Susie Bowling Lawrence Hospice in care of Harness Funeral Home, 351 North Adams Ave., Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.

Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Helen Jean Kaltenbach was born May 23, 1927 in LaVoy, Wyoming to Florence (Ellis) and Carl Kaltenbach. Due to the death of her mother shortly after birth, she was lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle Eva and John G. Knepper. Helen attended Johnson County Schools graduating with the Class of 1945. She attended Hastings College in Nebraska. She was married to John Marton on June 22, 1948 in Buffalo and they made their home in Buffalo. John and Helen ranched and raised their family of four children: Sheila, Randy, Phil, and Ann in Buffalo. John passed away in October of 2010 and Helen continued living in Buffalo until her death.