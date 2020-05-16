Helen Louise Sauer

CASPER—Helen Sauer was born on June 10, 1928 in Casper, WY to Lewis Ogden Clegg and Thelma (Rose) Clegg. She passed on February 1, 2020, at 92 years of age in Casper, WY.

Helen traveled extensively and in the late seventies she owned and operated Forget Me Not Antiques in Casper. She was a fabulous artist and the epitome of elegance and good taste. Helen spent the summers at Lake Alcova sharing her culinary skills with wonderful friends, to include, Tommy Branson of Casper, WY and Albuquerque, NM, Julie Collins of Casper and caregiver, Sheryll Uhlich of Glenrock. The Gagliardis, Blosses and Wilkinsons are also to be remembered as remarkable in Helen’s life.