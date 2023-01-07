CASPER — Helen M. Rodriguez of Casper passed away on December 26, 2022. She was 73.

Helen was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Juan S. and Sulema Rodriguez. She graduated from Natrona County High School and attended Casper College. Helen worked for SER (Services, Employment and Redevelopment) for the Hispanic Community. She had also worked as a bartender and various other jobs. Helen enjoyed music, journal writing, bowling, softball and playing pool.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Sprague and her son, Eric Martinez both of Denver; four granddaughter: Abby and Olivia of Denver, Morgan and Madison of North Carolina; two great grandsons: Aizah and Ellis of North Carolina; her father, Juan S. Rodriguez; her sister, Diana Gonzales both of Casper; brother, Juan (Nuno) Rodriguez (wife Valerie); brother, Frank Rodriguez (wife Charlotte) both of Loveland; eight nieces: Desirae, Angelina, Raquel, Melissa, Renae, Crystal, Peggy and LaVonne; eight nephews: Zachary, Ace, Niles, Jason, Ramon, Gilbert, Sergio and Adan; three Goddaughters: Desirae, Monique, and Peggy; many aunts; uncles; cousins and lots of family friends, too.

Helen is preceded in death by her eldest son, Elliott Martinez; her mother, Sulema Rodriguez; her sister, Alice Davis (husband Howard) and her brother, Gilbert Rodriguez (surviving wife Vickie).

At this time, no services or funeral plans are being held. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to occur this upcoming Summer.

Helen’s children, her father, sister and brothers wish to extend their gratitude for all of the condolences and prayers received.