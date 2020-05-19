Helen “Margaret” Doll
GLENROCK—Helen “Margaret” Doll was born on the VR ranch outside of Glenrock, Wyoming to Bill and Helen Walkinshaw. She and her three older brothers enjoyed a typical ranch upbringing.
After graduating high school, Margaret moved to Cheyenne, where she worked as a switchboard operator. On a weekend trip to Laramie she met Donald “Jack” Doll. Jack and Margaret were married in 1948. They moved to Denver, where they resided for 22 years.
In 1970 they moved to Glenrock and in 1973 they purchased the Tabor Hotel. Margaret had fond childhood memories of tap dance lessons in the beautiful ballroom. She spent several years overseeing the restoration of the hotel as well as resurrecting the original sign and name of “Hotel Higgins”. The hotel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. In 1980 they opened the Paisley Shawl restaurant and Highlander pub. The restaurant was an immediate success and became the only 3-Star restaurant in the region at that time.
The Dolls started travelling to Mexico in the 70’s and fell in love with Puerto Vallarta. They retired there in 1996. Jack and Margaret enjoyed ten wonderful years together there until Jack’s passing in 2006. Margaret continued living In Mexico until 2017 when she returned to Wyoming.
Margaret loved dancing, swimming, playing cards and games of all sorts. She spent many a sunny day gaming on the beach.
She made friends everywhere she went and was loved by many. Those who knew her describe her as elegant, beautiful and fun loving. And she was!
Margaret was preceded in death by her three older brothers; husband, Jack; and son, Mike.
She is survived by daughters, Carol and Beverly; grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Garrett, Nevin and Tyrone; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside inurnment services will take place on Saturday, May 30th at 12:30 p.m. in the Glenrock Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
