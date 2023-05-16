LANDER — Helen Mildred May, 95, of Lander, Wyoming, died at Westward Heights Care Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after a short illness. Helen was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on August 12, 1927, to Andrew Joseph Bernard and Mary Rose (Brelih) Bernard. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with five sisters and one brother. After graduating high school, she attended Saint Mary’s college in Omaha, Nebraska. She received her teaching credentials and taught for a short period of time in Rock Springs until she married Henry Joseph May of Laramie, Wyoming, on September 17, 1949. They settled in Laramie and had three children during their time there. They moved to Glendo, Wyoming, where their last child was born. In 1966 they moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming. In 2010, Helen moved to Lander to be close to family.