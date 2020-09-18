× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helene Mauvourneen (Daly) Ellis

CHEYENNE—Lifelong Wyoming resident Helene Mauvourneen Ellis, 75, died on September 16, 2020 in Cheyenne.

Helene was born February 14, 1945 to Betty and Gerald Daly in Cody. She spent her childhood primarily in Casper with her best friends and siblings Jack and Mo. She graduated from Riverton High School and attended Casper College.

Helene married Timothy James Ellis in Douglas. They had four sons, Timothy, Gerald, Stephen and Dennis, and lived in Casper until 1992 when she moved to Cheyenne.

Helene spent 22 years serving in the US District Court for the District of Wyoming as the Jury Administrator. She was known for always giving back more to those around her than she ever received. She was active in the community, volunteering at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, for Casper Service League and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She loved children, anonymously helping strangers who were in need and caring for her children.

Later in life Helene was connected with her fiancé Gordon Armagost for 17 years, traveling the region, sight-seeing and helping her sons raise her ten grandchildren in Cheyenne, Las Vegas and Phoenix.