CASPER—Henry Clarence Cundy passed away on November 16, 2021, in Casper, Wyoming. He was born June 15, 1946, outside of Spearfish, South Dakota, but he spent most of his adult life as a resident of Wyoming. He was a son of Henry and Amie (Rice) Cundy and was the 11th of 13 children. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1968 with a B.A. in Mathematics, afterward he served in the Air Force receiving an honorable discharge.

Following his military service, he returned to college and earned a B.S. in Accounting in 1973. He spent most of his career as a math teacher at Natrona County High School in Casper from 1974 to 2002. He also taught at the Douglas, Lingle, and Ten Sleep (2005—2009) high schools. At these schools he involved himself in extra-curricular activities such as the business and math clubs. In his spare time as a CPA, he also helped people prepare their tax returns. Henry enjoyed spending time at and managing the Sundance Mountain Resort property, which he, his brother Cecil, his sister-in-law Becky, and his mother co-owned in Crook County.

Henry enjoyed the detective work of genealogy, tracing the Cundy family roots to Cornwall in the UK. He traveled to various states and Europe to gather data for members of the Cundy and Rice families. Finding long-lost relatives was a rewarding experience for him.

His siblings were: Harold Cundy (deceased), Ellen Roadifer (deceased), Patricia Hill (deceased), Walter Cundy (deceased), Robert Cundy (deceased), Leslie Cundy (surviving in Gillette, Wyoming), Lyle Cundy (deceased), Arthur Cundy (surviving in Rozet, Wyoming), Kathryn Kudlock (deceased), Marilyn Hess (surviving in Homer, Alaska), Cecil Cundy (deceased), Warren Cundy (deceased 1950 shortly after birth). Also mourning the loss of their uncle are 30 surviving nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life services Wednesday, November 24th at 2 PM at Bustards & Jacoby Funeral Home.