Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CASPER – Henry Cuartas, 56, died Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2627 E. 7th St. in Casper. A luncheon will follow at the church.