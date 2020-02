Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CASPER – Henry Cuartas, 56, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2627 E. 7th St. A luncheon will follow at the church.