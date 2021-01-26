 Skip to main content
Henry Huttleston Rogers "Hank" Coe
CODY—Beloved Cody native Senator Henry Huttleston Rogers “Hank” Coe, 74, died peacefully at his Cody home on January 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

There will be a visitation on Friday, January 29, at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street in Cody, from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Please gather at or near Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. for a community procession to Riverside Cemetery where Senator Coe will be laid to rest. (Services, with chapel attendance by invitation only, will be held at 10:00 a.m.; the service will be broadcast through the Facebook page for Christ Church Cody.)

Condolences for the family can be left at www. BallardFH.com.

